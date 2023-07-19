After almost a year without representation, Montana State University’s Madison-Jefferson County Extension office celebrated the highly anticipated arrival of a new 4-H Youth Development Agent, Merissa Ford, in May.
featured
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
After almost a year without representation, Montana State University’s Madison-Jefferson County Extension office celebrated the highly anticipated arrival of a new 4-H Youth Development Agent, Merissa Ford, in May.
A Washington state native, Ford graduated from Abilene Christian University in central Texas with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness before returning to the Pacific Northwest to pursue her master’s in agriculture and graduate certificates in sustainable agriculture and project management at Washington State University.
Ford has also worked on several ranches and farms around the country, which she believes will be valuable experiences in her new position.
The new extension agent has her hands full with 15 4-H chapters across Madison and Jefferson Counties and said, “I am still in the process of meeting everyone. I’ve enjoyed getting to know the community members and kids.”
The position of 4-H Youth Development Agent had remained vacant since former agent Mikayla Hudson’s contract was not renewed at the end of June 2022. Hudson’s non-renewal left many 4-H participants and their families to pick up the slack in one of the program’s busiest times of the year leading up to the 2022 county fair.
Ford is optimistic for this year’s fair, saying that planning has gone well and praising the 4-Hers for their perseverance.
“There are a bunch of kids that have done great things with their animals,” Ford explained. “A hard winter made it incredibly difficult and you’ll see kids that have loved and cared for their animals in some harsh environments.”
Boulder Outlaws 4-H Club leader Lindsey Hays said that she is excited to see enrollment numbers rise after dipping in 2020, adding that the club is seeing a bump in younger kids joining 4-H for the first time. The Outlaws currently have 31 members and – with the help of Ford – are hoping to continue growing.
Ford said that she has enjoyed seeing parents that are excited to be involved and she is looking forward to creating an environment for their kids to have fun in the program regardless of finances or time constraints.
Ford added that she would like to work with schools to help kids experience 4-H that haven’t had the chance: “4-H offers kids the opportunity to take their interests and really dive into them. I want to see 4-H continue to grow in this county and see more kids get involved that may not be able to participate in large livestock projects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.