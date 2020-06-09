The Jefferson Local Development Corporation recently solicited for bids from firms or individuals to compete a plan for establishing for a meat processing facility to be located in the Sunlight Business Park near Whitehall.
The submission deadline was May 22 and the JLDC is currently working on the selection process, said Alison Richardson, executive director of the JLDC.
Richardson, who had reported on the progress of the process at a recent Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce meeting, said this was a good opportunity to meet a local need in Jefferson County and beyond.
This could be a cooperative opportunity, she said, adding that the next step is a conducting a feasibility study.
