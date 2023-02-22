220608 PHOTO McKenrick head COURTESY.png

Tim McKenrick.

 (Photo courtesy of the candidate)

A trial date has once again been set for the case of State of Montana vs. Tim McKenrick on April 19 at 9 a.m., after the Fifth District judge denied the defendant’s request to throw out the case for it being too vague. 

