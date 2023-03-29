Former HD 75 candidate Tim McKenrick pled guilty to a single felony count of deceptive election practices and received a sentencing during a hearing on Wednesday, March 29, for actions taken during the May 2022 Jefferson High School election.
McKenrick, a Boulder resident, received a two-year deferred sentence – during which time he will be under probation – and will be required to pay a $180 fee for administrative charges. After a year of probation, McKenrick’s lawyer Matt Stevenson told The Monitor the case could be dismissed and sealed.
The charge stems from the mail ballot McKenrick submitted in the May 3 election for the Jefferson High School Board of Trustees. The election was conducted entirely by mail ballots. Hours after allegedly forging a signature on his ballot, McKenrick told voters in a candidate forum, "You wouldn’t be able to read mine. There’s too many people that can forge really well."
Charging documents explained that McKenrick had submitted the ballot and falsified signature to “test the system.”
“While attempting to aid in detection of election fraud, [McKenrick] committed it,” Stevenson said during the hearing.
The irony of the situation was not lost on District Judge Luke Berger, who presided over McKenrick on March 29.
“You were attempting to see if the system worked – and as your attorney said – it did,” Berger said.
McKenrick apologized for the incident during the hearing and explained that committing a felony was not his objective: “I did not intend to break any law.”
Berger acknowledged McKenrick’s intentions, but clarified that this case could set a precedent that might encourage others to commit similar crimes.
“I don’t think we should have blind faith in our government to do the right thing,” Berger said, adding that there had to be consequences. “If we can have skepticism in the system, we can have trust in the system.”
