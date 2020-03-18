Incident Name: COVID-19 Jefferson County
Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center
March 18, 2020 Update
Incident Summary
National Emergency declared 3/14/20.
State Emergency declared 3/13/20.
County Emergency declaration under consideration by Jefferson County Commissioners on 3/19/20.
County Emergency Operations Center and Emergency Operations Plan activated by the Jefferson County office of Disaster and Emergency Services on 3/16/20.
County incident being managed under the Unified Command of Karen Wandel, Public Health Supervisor, and Doug Dodge, Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator.
County level daily operational coordination briefings are occurring, in addition to weekly planning meetings. The County Commission has a standing agenda item regarding COVID-19 on their weekly agenda.
Incident Update
1. The Jefferson County Health Officer, in consultation with the Jefferson County Health Board, is recommending businesses in Jefferson County take steps to reduce the spread of Covid-19 to the citizens of Jefferson County. Bars, breweries, distilleries, casinos, restaurants, and gyms are strongly encouraged to voluntarily suspend operations. Businesses may continue drive-through, delivery and pick-up services.
2. The United States Small Business Administration has made Disaster Loans available to businesses impacted by the outbreak. To access these loans, business owners should apply online at: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/
3. To reduce the likelihood of further COVID-19 impacts, Jefferson County department heads are requesting the public make every effort to take advantage of electronic or telephonic means of access to the services they provide. Each department’s contact information can be found on the county’s website at www.jeffersoncounty-mt.gov. If you feel sick, please postpone your visit to county services. Finally, if you must come in, it should be noted that physical protective measures are being taken to protect employees and the public at county facilities. These measures could impact certain functions of county departments and may lead to delays in requested services. The best way to avoid these delays is to utilize the electronic capabilities from each department.
Some of the adjustments include the following:
Boulder Library:
These are some of the resources the Boulder Library has that can be used off premises: Boulder Library webpage-https:sites.google.com/site/bouldercommunitylibrary using the webpage patrons can access audio books and e-books through Montana Library 2 Go, databases for research as well as Kanopy an online movie
streaming service. Patrons may have to call the library to get passwords or library card numbers. We will maintain current library hours as long as possible but will be limiting the number of patrons inside the library to 25 people. Computer use may be limited depending on the needs. Staff will be happy to take the books out to people if they are uncomfortable coming in the library. Please call and let us know what you need before coming so we can have it ready for you. Staff will take extra precautions and will be disinfecting frequently. All programming has been suspended until further notice.
Clerk and Recorder:
The public can access forms and links on the Clerk and Recorder website. Research for deeds, surveys and other documents can be accessed through www.idocmarket.com. The link is on the Clerk and Recorder website. There will be a fee to print copies from this site. Research in the office of very old documents will not be permitted at this time. A request for copies of birth and death certificates can be mailed in with the applicable fee. Documents for recording can be mailed in with the applicable fee. Everything will be processed the day it is received.
Elections
Information regarding upcoming elections can be found on the election website. Voter registration forms and application for absentee ballots can be found on the website. These can be mailed or emailed to us. The email address is: bramey@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
If you have questions, please call this office at 225-4020. Thank you for your patience as we all work through COVID-19.
Jail:
The jail has suspended any in person contact visits and have suspended any public fingerprinting. Non-contact jail visitation is still available with the inmates at this time. The cost of video visitation has been reduced from .39 cents a minute to .25 cents a minute to encourage visitation remotely. To set up an account for our system to remotely visit go to www.inmatecanteen.com
Notary:
Helen Auch is willing to go to people who need a notary (in the Boulder area). Helen can be reached at 406-225-4025.
Planning Department:
- • Many of the department’s forms and regulations can be found at http://www.jeffersoncounty-mt.gov/planning.html
- • If you don’t see what you need on the website or need further assistance, call 225-4040 or email lhintz@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
Superintendent of Schools (County):
Pam Birkeland, acting Superintendent of Schools, can be reached at 406-439-8713 or via email at: pbirkeland@madisoncountymt.gov or amccauley@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
Solid Waste:
1. Sites will be open regular hours
2. Site Attendants will be asked to practice Social Distancing. This means they will maintain at least 6 feet between themselves and the public.
3. We will attempt to minimize the handling of Money. If there are large loads, we would prefer to send the customers a charge slip so we would just need the name and address of the customer.
4. Permits will be issued from the Boulder office. Residents can send an email to Solidwaste@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov with their name, property address, and mailing address. From there I will process the request and send the permit along with an invoice if necessary, to the resident in the US Mail.
Treasurer’s Office:
The Treasurer’s Office offers the following methods to renew your vehicle registration:
• If you have no changes and your registration is current you can renew your tabs at: https://app.mt.gov/vrr your registration will be mailed, by us, within 48 hours.
• If you have your renewal card you may take the card (or license plate #-if you know the amount due) and a check or cash to Madison Valley Bank in Montana City OR Rocky Mountain Bank in Whitehall. They will notify the Treasurer’s office of your payment and we will mail out your registration and tabs.
• You may mail your check and renewal card to us at: P O Box H, Boulder, MT 59632
• You may call our office at 406-225-4100 and renew over the phone with a debit or credit card (please remember that there is a transaction fee for this).
• If you have purchased a new or used vehicle, please contact us and let’s see what options we have to get this completed.
At this time, you may come into the office. We have reduced the number of windows open to give space to those completing transactions and we will ask you to do the same when waiting in line.
Weed Coordinator:
The weed department can be reached to set up an appointment to meet for land management consultations by contacting: Jill Allen, Jefferson Co. Weed Coordinator 406-498-3052 or jallen@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov; or
Jessica Franklin, Assistant Coordinator 406-850-3492 or jfranklin@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
Incident Closures/Restrictions
All county schools (by order of the governor) through 3/27/20.
Clancy, Boulder, and Whitehall libraries – limited access, call for information.
Most in-person meetings should be postponed until further notice – check with the agency sponsoring the meeting for updates.
Incident Contacts
COVID-19 hotline: 1-888-333-0461
COVID-19 website: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/coronavirusmt
COVID-19 email: covid19info@mt.gov
Jefferson County Public Health: 406-225-4007
Jefferson County Disaster and Emergency Services: 406-225-4035
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.