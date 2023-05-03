Here at the Boulder Community Library there are an abundance of resources to take advantage of at no cost. I highlight a few of them here. We encourage you to take us up on the wide variety of offerings that go far beyond books:
Understanding Alzheimer’s
Alzheimer’s is a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. The Alzheimer’s Association will host “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” on Tuesday, May 9 from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. at the library. The program is open to anyone wanting to learn more about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and Dementia, stages, risk factors and more.
Books to compliment the monthly program:
Adult Nonfiction: The End of Alzheimer’s: The First Program to Prevent and Reverse Cognitive Decline by Dale Bredesen; The Alzheimer’s Project by Home Box Office; Memories Last Breathe: Field Notes on My Dementia by Gerda Saunders; and more. Find other titles about this subject on the 616.8 nonfiction shelf.
Adult fiction: Still Alice by Richard Glatzer; The Lost Years by Mary Higgins Clark; Delusions of Grandma by Carrie Fisher; Angels Walking by Karen Kingsbury; and The Jailhouse Lawyer by James Patterson.
Youth: Grandma & Me: A Kid’s Guide for Alzheimer’s and Dementia by Beautrix Tauber Prior; Weeds In Nana’s Garden by Kathyrn Harrison; and Really and Truly by Emilie Rivard.
Online Library Resource: The Health and Wellness Resource Center is a comprehensive resource for libraries, schools and hospitals that provides integrated access to medical, statistical, health and related information. This resource features a fully updated, intuitive interface providing multiple pathways to key information. Link from the library website and call the library for password information. https://sites.google.com/site/bouldercommunitylibrary/
Book Club
Please join us for Book Club! Book Club is open to all interested folks. The Club will meet to discuss the monthly book on Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. Call the library to request your copy.
Monthly Ornament Series
The monthly Ornament Series Class is available for all to participate. Each month a different ornament is featured for the creative class. The upcoming class is Animal Weaving on Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. Call to sign up.
Storytime
Join Ms. Cerina for Storytime on Tuesday mornings. This program is for our tiniest patrons. Bring the kids and gather in the youth area at 11:00 a.m. for story and socialization time for the kiddos.
Youth Programs
Youth programs are held weekly on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.: Kid Crafters, Tinkerlabs and Lego Club. The youth program schedule is available at the library front desk or visit the library’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bouldercommunitylibrary.
Summer Reading Program
Summer is the perfect time for reading! Join the library’s Summer Reading Program for fun, to connect with others, learn and create. The Reading Program theme for this summer is “All Together Now”. Sign up to learn and expand with us. More details on the summer reading coming soon.
Library Board Notice
The Library Board meets on the third Thursday of each month. All meetings are open to the public: Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m.
The Library is located at 202 South Main Street. For more information call (406) 225-3241 or visit the Boulder Community Library’s Facebook page.
