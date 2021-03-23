A Helena man plead guilty to assault, a charge that involved a Boulder police officer during a 2019 welfare check in the city.
In addition to pleading guilty to assault, Devlin Howard also entered a guilty plea to possessing drug paraphernalia on March 17 in Jefferson County District Court.
Howard was sentenced to six months in jail for both counts, all suspended, and fined $100 for each charge. He was given credit for 117 days served, with three days to be used toward court costs.
The two sentences are to run concurrently.
The case stems from a 3 a.m. welfare check on Nov. 28, 2019, where Boulder police were called to check out a man parked on North Adams Street. The police found Howard asleep in his vehicle and their concern stemmed from the single digit temperatures and blizzard-like conditions. Once Howard was roused, police noticed drug paraphernalia and learned that his license was suspended. It was when police tried to pat down Howard that the physical contact occurred.
