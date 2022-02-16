Do you ever look at items around your house and think they belong in a museum? Now they can be, for three days this spring at the Montana Historical Society in Helena.
The Historical Society is hosting "pop-up exhibits" on March 12, April 9 and May 14, where people can share personal collections of historical items with museum-goers.
"We’re searching for everything from telephones to toys, menus to matchboxes, or bonnets to bandanas," the organization stated in an announcement of the pop-up exhibits, noting that each collector will have a 6-foot table to display items and will be asked to write a short label for their collection.
On each of the three dates, dubbed by the Montana Historical Society as "second Saturdays," visitor entry fees are waived. Collectors will be able to set up displays before the public is allowed in from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
To apply to share a collection of items, visit https://tinyurl.com/MHSpopup. For more information, contact Montana Historical Society Program Specialist Deb Mitchell at dmitchell@mt.gov or (406) 444-4789.
The Historical Society gallery and shop, located at 225 North Roberts St. in Helena, are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
