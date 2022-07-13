The Montana Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project that will remove the existing landscaping in the five raised medians on Boulder's Main Street. Construction is tentatively planned for summer 2024.
According to MDT Butte District Design Project Manager Rebecca Barbula, the change in the tentative construction date from 2023 to 2024 is largely dependent on federal funding obligations that MDT anticipates receiving.
“Other factors that weigh into when a project will be constructed are increase in construcion material/labor costs, project prioritization, MDT designer capacity and emergency projects,” she said.
This project is already a long time coming. Boulder City Clerk Ellen Harne said the council made a motion to remove the vegetation and brickwork in the center islands after being presented with comments from two public hearings and an open comment period in May of 2020.
“The mayor and council’s main focus was on the safety of the residents,” Harne recalled. "There have been a few accidents and many 'near misses' due to lack of visibility over and around the medians. A large concern was the median by the high school where students crossing the highway could not see cars coming and drivers could not see students trying to cross. Snow removal efforts also caused safety issues since the snow had to be plowed and stacked at the end of the medians for future loading and pickup, again causing visibility issues."
Harne added she'd heard from state and county snow crews that if there were vehicles parked on Main Street, the clearance for them to plow adequately and not damage parked vehicles was very limited. Safety concerns were also addressed for the landscaping maintenance volunteers who work "in the middle of a state highway with a lot of semi traffic."
According to Harne, the City first approached MDT about having the authority to remove the raised medians in 2019. MDT said they were aware of the safety concerns and said that the city did have the authority to determine whether they wanted to remove or lower the medians. The first public hearing was held on February 18, 2020, and the second on March 16, 2020. From public comments received, it was determined that most comments were in favor of reducing the height of the medians, and council decided to keep a public comment period open so that they could review all comments/concerns and make an informed decision.
MDT responded to the City of Boulder around the end of 2019 to let them know they hoped to start the project in 2022 or 2023. MDT said the project would be done in conjunction with the milling and resurfacing of Main Street.
The City of Boulder then sent a formal request for removal of the existing landscaping/retaining wall to MDT May 29, 2020, just 11 days after Council voted that they would like the existing block work in the center removed and the curbing to be filled in with concrete to alleviate visibility concerns and aid in snow removal efforts.
According to MDT Butte District Design Project Manager Rebecca Barbula, this upgrade is ultimately a "pavement preservation project on MT-69 [Main Street] to extend the life of the roadway."
"It will include sidewalk corner/ramp upgrades to meet add the? current Americans with Disabilities Act standards, pavement marking, signing, revisions to the median, replacement of the colored PCCP crosswalks with pavement and minor deck repairing on the bridge over Boulder River," she said.
The main phases of this project, Barbula added, are "nomination, survey, design, right-of-way, and construction."
"Nomination and initial survey have been completed and we are in the design phase," Barbula said. "Additional survey may be requested in the design phase, if needed. Right-of-way acquisition is not anticipated for this pavement preservation project."
Curb ramps for the sidewalks will be upgraded at Main Street intersections, including Cattle Drive Road, 5th Avenue, 4th Avenue, 3rd Avenue, Centennial Avenue, 2nd Avenue, 1st Avenue, Leslie Street and Hauser Street.
According to a recent release MDT sent out to Main Street business owners, construction "may require light foot traffic to set and remove forms, reconnect driveways and walks, perform finish work and other construction activities necessary to complete the improvements."
For more information on the project, contact Barbula at 406-444-6227 or email her at rbarbula@mt.gov.
