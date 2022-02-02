The U.S. economy and labor market have been a rollercoaster since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Some sectors, like hospitality, have been hindered by pandemic restrictions, while others, like real estate and outdoor recreation, have seen a boom in activity. Businesses across the board have struggled to find and retain employees, but some local businesses have found what might be a winning formula: higher wages, bonuses and geographically broad recruitment.
Greg Hughes, owner of The River Pizza & Subs in Boulder, said that he is fully staffed for the first time in two years. How? Higher wages, according to Hughes, who told The Monitor last spring that he was headed into summer with just five of the 10–12 employees he'd normally have.
“We pay at least 50% more than minimum wage,” Hughes said of his wage increases. (Minimum wage in Montana rose from $8.75 to $9.20 per hour on Jan. 1.)
Dave Schell, owner of Dave’s 32 oz. Bar & Grill, formerly known as Phil & Tim’s, said that while the restaurant portion of the business won't open until summer, he’s already received many applications for potential bartenders and he's not worried about staffing at the moment.
Harlow’s School Bus Service in Boulder, which The Monitor reported in May was struggling to find bus drivers, has more employees now. Joe Canzona, the transportation manager, said that he attributes the increase in drivers to employees coming in from out of state, and to the fact that during the pandemic, Harlow’s made it “more appealing to be a bus driver.”
In an effort to attract more workers, Harlow’s offered bonuses, raises and more competitive wages, Canzona said. And, at least to some extent, it seems to have worked. Canzona said that he’s had new bus drivers come from as close as Helena and as far as California, Idaho and Washington.
Short staffing isn’t the only thing that has been slowing Harlow’s down, though. The pandemic also increased wait times for drivers to take their CDL tests.
“I’m sending a guy to Choteau for [the] written test because the test here was a month out,” Canzona said.
But although people are working, they're coming from a shrinking labor pool.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics defines labor force participation as the percentage of people within the labor force—that's people 16 or older and not institutionalized or in the military—who are employed or are seeking employment. The unemployment rate is the percentage of people in the labor force who are not employed but are able to work and are seeking employment.
According to preliminary data released Dec. 16 by the Montana Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state unemployment rate fell to 2.8%—the lowest rate on record since February 2007. But the labor force participation rate (LFPR) in Montana is sitting at 63.1%, a full percentage point lower than in March 2020. That means that most people who are willing and able to work are, in fact, employed—only 2.8% of them are unemployed but seeking work. However, the overall number of people who are willing and able to work has shrunk slightly.
“The unemployment rate measures how hard it is to find a job when looking for a job,” Jessica Nelson, a public information officer at the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, wrote in an email. “There are very few people in the state without a job that are looking for a job, and that is reflected in our very low unemployment rate.”
A variety of factors could cause people to leave the labor force altogether, including fear of illness or lack of a financial incentive to work. But Nelson also said that the long-term decline of the labor force participation rate is in part due to an aging state population: A greater share of the labor force is in retirement instead of working. That phenomenon isn't new for Montana, she said.
“The long-term trend of having more retiring workers than young workers to replace them has been happening in Montana for the last decade, and continued during the pandemic recession,” Nelson wrote. “In fact, the LFPR of each age group has recovered from the pandemic, with the exception of workers 24 and younger, which is still a half of a point down from prior to the recession.”
She said that new residents and younger people joining the workforce is adding to the state labor force.
Nationally, the unemployment rate is about 3.9%, only slightly higher than the pre-pandemic rate of 3.5% in February 2020. The Bureau of Labor and Statistics reported that 199,000 jobs were added to the economy in December 2021, which was significantly lower than the predicted 422,000 jobs. Despite the slowdown, jobs have been added to the national economy recently at an average of more than 500,000 jobs per month.
The unemployment rate for Jefferson County was 1.8% as of December, according to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry. Unlike the state, though, labor force participation in Jefferson County was higher in November 2021 than in March 2020, meaning a greater share of the county's eligible working-age residents are working, or seeking work, now than before the pandemic.
Despite that, many businesses are still struggling with staffing.
Kellie Doherty, who works at the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office and coordinates hiring for the county, said that the office is doing “slightly better” with staffing than it was in May 2020, a few months into the pandemic. “There were several vacancies for positions in the Sheriff’s Office, and we got 10–15 applicants for each position.”
Sheriff Craig Doolittle said hiring is just now picking up compared to recent years. When the Sheriff’s Office was hiring for a deputy recently, he said, 18 people applied.
“Years ago, when we’d post a job, we’d get 30 or 40 applications, then four or five years ago it dwindled,” he said. “The last of [our] postings, we’ve got more.”
Doherty said she thought a few of the new hires were from out of state, and Doolittle clarified that while three of six were from other states, they had been in Montana for a while before taking a job at the Sheriff’s Office. He said one is from Virginia, one is from Colorado and one is from California.
Advertisements also tell a story: In this issue of The Monitor, Harlow's advertised a vacancy for a diesel service technician; Elkhorn Treatment Center advertised openings for security personnel and case managers; and Liberty Place advertised multiple open positions around Whitehall and Belgrade, including cooks, direct care staff and an assistant manager for Whitehall Public Transportation, which is part of Liberty Place.
Dan Krause, the chief operations officer at Elkhorn Treatment Center in Boulder, an addiction treatment center for women, said the center has been offering hire-on and retention bonuses in an effort to recruit and retain staff. And while things have “slightly improved” since spring, he is still struggling to find people to fill security and nursing positions.
Krause said staffing at Elkhorn Treatment Center has long been a challenge, but it’s been markedly worse during the pandemic. He said he originally thought the lack of workers was due to temporarily increased unemployment benefits offered during the pandemic. But those expired months ago, and he’s not sure why he hasn’t been getting more employees.
While the treatment center is still meeting its contractual requirements, Krause said, clearing that bar has stretched thin the staff he already has, and he wants to make sure that those individuals are getting bonuses for sticking around. The center had received grants to help fund hire-on and retention bonuses, but those grants are falling off.
Krause said he's had instances where people applied for a job and then didn’t show up to the interview, and people who were offered a job and then disappeared—both of which he said are frustrating.
“I’ve stopped trying to sleuth out why, and come to an understanding that this may be our new 'high stress' normal,” he said.
