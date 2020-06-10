Boulder resident Drew Dawson is honored in a feature article in the winter edition of “Lives and Landscapes,” a publication of Montana State University Extension.
The article credits much of the success of the “Making Boulder’s Future Bright” effort to Dawson.“His volunteerism, leadership, vision, dedication, collaboration, and synergy is leading the revitalization of this rural community all because of his deep-rooted sense of belonging and community pride,” concludes the feature.
Dawson, born and raised in Boulder, spent a dozen years in Washington, D.C.
working in emergency medical administration. When he returned to Boulder after retiring, he was not idle for long, as the community recognized his leadership abilities and relied on him to help with the response to the proposed closure of the Montana Developmental Center.
He was tapped to chair Transition Advisory Committee. He “seemed like a natural choice,” area resident Terry Minow told the MSU publication. She described him as “a kind, thoughtful person who genuinely cares about the people of our community.”Dawson will be taking a seat on the Boulder City Council in January after winning election in November.
Also included in the winter issue of “Lives and Landscapes” is an advice
column with information from Jefferson County Planner LaDana Hintz on researching before purchasing property. She provides practical
steps for checking a wide range of documents and resources.
The Extension magazine can be read online at msuextension.org/maga-zine/assets/docs/MSUext_mag.pdf.
Hard copies of the publication can also be obtained through the Jefferson County Extension Office in Whitehall.
