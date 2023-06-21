Midway.jpg

Members of the Midway Colony set up shop at Veterans Park during a Farmers Market in July of 2022. The Midway Colony will set up a booth this Thursday, June 22. The Boulder Farmers Market will officially begin Thursday, July 6. (Quinne Shultz/The Monitor) 

One of summer’s consistent harbingers, The Boulder Farmers Market, is set to begin on July 6. However, for those who can’t wait, Veterans Park will host The Midway Colony on June 22. The event will take place every Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.

