One of summer’s consistent harbingers, The Boulder Farmers Market, is set to begin on July 6. However, for those who can’t wait, Veterans Park will host The Midway Colony on June 22. The event will take place every Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.
The farmers market, which began over a decade ago, brings the public together with local art, business and produce. Market manager Connie Grenz said that the farmers market has seen everything from bread, flowers, stained glass, cookies and lotion, to name a few. And Grenz said there is always space available for more vendors.
“We are always hoping to attract vendors,” she said. “Last year we began a local farmer’s table at no cost to the farmers. They could bring their goods and the Market manager managed the table with other volunteers.”
While non-profits are invited to participate for free, vendors are required to pay a $5 fee. Children under 18 are welcome at half price. These funds find their way back into the community through the operational costs of the market including advertising, cleaning and the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce’s plastic recycling program.
The Midway Colony, which has its own business license, will sell products on Thursday, June 22, two weeks before the official start of the market. Midway is planning on offering fruits, vegetables, meat, bread and more.
Grenz said, while locals are always excited for the start of the season, visitors of the radon health mine frequently stop in Boulder to browse the market. She emphasized the popularity of the event, saying simply, “Everyone wants it!”
For more information contact Grenz at (406) 202-6776.
