Boulder has been selected to participate in the 2022 Reimagining Rural Virtual Gathering that is designed to bring some fresh ideas about how to create a vibrant future for rural communities across Montana. It has been a challenging year and organizers hope to help local volunteers and leaders reset and reimagine a bright future for their community by bringing them together to hear some positive research and success stories about rural communities.
Reimagining Rural Virtual Gathering was created for local volunteers and leaders who are passionate about creating vibrant, robust rural places, growing local capacity, learning about new ideas, connecting with others and leading local change. “We are excited to bring these great stories about successful, vibrant rural communities to small towns across the state” said Tara Mastel, Community Development Program Leader for Montana State University Extension. “We will share new research about why people are moving to rural Montana communities as well as inspiring and positive stories of successful rural community projects. We hope it helps folks get excited about what is possible for their small town.”
Reimagining Rural Virtual Gathering includes three statewide sessions broadcast virtually to groups of local leaders gathered in person in rural communities across the state. Sessions begin with talks by rural experts or local leaders of successful rural community projects. Following the talks, people gathered locally will have the chance to discuss the ideas shared with the help of a local, trained facilitator.
The first night speaker, Tara Mastel of Montana State University Extension, will share Montana’s own research on the rural “brain gain”, including who is moving to rural Montana communities and why. The second night includes small-town experts Becky McCray and Deb Brown on their “Idea-Friendly Method” for getting things done in small towns without all the typical red tape. The final session will feature a small town Montana success story to inspire your community members to imagine what is possible.
Reimagining Rural is made possible through support from MSU Extension and the Montana Community Foundation. The event is hosted locally by the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce and the Boulder Transition Advisory Committee.
The sessions are set for Sept. 8, Sept. 22 and Oct. 6. Each session will be held from 6-8 p.m. Community members interested in joining this great statewide discussion can participate by joining the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce and the Boulder Transition Advisory Committee at Volunteer Hall at the Boulder Recreation Park (Fairgrounds) located at 21 North Whitetail Road, 0.5 miles south of Boulder. For more information, contact LaDana Hintz at 406-225-4040 or lhintz@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov.
LaDana Hintz is the Jefferson County Planning Director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.