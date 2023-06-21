Stars, stripes, celebrations, the sweet aroma of hotdogs and firecrackers mingling in the evening air. The 4th of July is rapidly approaching and Boulder is gearing up for the nation’s 247th birthday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 8:08 am
Stars, stripes, celebrations, the sweet aroma of hotdogs and firecrackers mingling in the evening air. The 4th of July is rapidly approaching and Boulder is gearing up for the nation’s 247th birthday.
The town’s annual observance will kick-off with a parade that departs from Veterans Park at noon and marches down Main Street. The sidewalk is a comfortable place to enjoy the show and score some soaring sweets, but groups and individuals with a hankering to participate are encouraged to join the procession. Anyone looking to be a part of the parade should meet at Veterans Park at 11:30 a.m. to begin lining up.
Immediately following the parade, the family fun will continue at The Jefferson County Fairgrounds, where the community is invited to enjoy the playground or take a spin on The Boulder River Carousel.
Lastly, no Independence Day would be complete without a display of explosions lighting the night sky. The Boulder Kiwanis Club is sponsoring a fireworks show produced by The Boulder Bull Mountain Volunteer Fire Department. Enjoy the demonstration with friends and family back at Veterans’ Park at dusk to cap-off what is sure to be a day to remember.
For more information contact Jefferson County Events Coordinator, Bruce Binkowski at (406) 459-4215 or bbinkowski@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.