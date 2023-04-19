Jefferson High School students got the opportunity to showcase their successes in front of Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday, April 12, during his tour of the high school.
The Governor’s visit to the high school started with a tour of the woodshop, welding and computer-aided design before moving onto the business room and the family consumer science rooms.
“It’s great to expose kids to different kinds of skills,” Gianforte said while speaking with school administrators.
Jefferson High School Principal Mike Moodry shared the school’s work-study programs that allow students to graduate with micro credentials such as a CDL or a CNA. Programs like this, Gianforte said, help connect the marketplace with education.
Following the tour, Gianforte gathered in the library for a roundtable discussion with 10 female students participating in several extra curricular activities: Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Business Professionals of America; and SkillsUSA.
Gianforte apologized that the First Lady was unable to attend the tour and sit amongst a group of “confident, capable” women exercising “elbow grease and common sense.”
Senior Brooke Eveland shared how SkillsUSA has improved her confidence and taught her that she could do anything.
“It’s not just for the guys,” Eveland said, adding that the best part of the activity is being creative.
A fellow teammate agreed that her confidence grew through the program as well.
“It was amazing to see that I could actually do it,” she said.
Izzy Morris, a senior in FCCLA, shared how the program had taught her skills that she can use in future situations.
Gianforte encouraged the students to take satisfaction in seeing how the work they do benefits others: “A carpenter doesn’t pound nails, they build homes.”
