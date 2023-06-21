The Jefferson County Public Health Department welcomed its first-ever summer intern, Callie Warfle, to its ranks this month in a mutually beneficial arrangement that seeks to spread awareness while also supporting up-and-coming healthcare professionals.
Warfle, a Boulder native and 2019 Jefferson High graduate, will have her hands full helping with summer activities and working on the first post-pandemic community health assessment, which provides data and resident voices about community health concerns and assets. She is also set to orchestrate the health department’s social media to help inform the public about available services and events.
Department Supervisor Pam Hanna said, “One of our goals with social media is to create a positive image and show the public all that we do,” adding, “There is a lot that goes into keeping a community healthy, everything from having clean water to mental health.”
Warfle told The Monitor she always wanted to get into the health field but was driven to physical therapy after seeing sports injuries while in high school. She also credits a public health promotion course at Carroll for her broad interest in public health. She first pursued her passion for healthcare at Carroll College where she obtained a degree in health science and public health. Warfle plans on continuing her education at The University of Montana with a focus on physical therapy.
Looking toward the future, Warfle said that she is excited to see public health in action and hopes to implement it into her physical therapy career moving forward. She also told The Monitor that while she hopes to get out and see more of the world, she is confident that she will one day return to small-town life.
Hanna emphasized the role of The Public Health Department in rural Montana, noting that Jefferson County doesn’t have a hospital, which leaves the county health department to fill the gaps in community healthcare needs.
“I feel like we have had a lot of support,” said Hanna, “but people don’t really know all of what we do. It’s one of those things where if you’re doing a good job, it won’t be as visible.”
However, with the help of Warfle, Hanna is hopeful that her department can continue to provide several opportunities for the community to learn, enact and grow all of the resources that help keep Jefferson County healthy.
