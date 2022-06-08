For nearly 32 years, the Culpepper Merriweather Circus has been performing in towns across the country, including Boulder several times. Due to different circumstances the show was skipped last year, but will be returning at the end of the month.
The 90-minute show includes the usual circus attractions that draw people in, such as bareback riders, aerial performers and animal performances with big cats and a variety of Cockatoos. The circus has been able to take in many of the animals to provide a protected environment, with positive care. Not only does the circus provide care for their animals while offering family-friendly entertainment, but they also give communities the opportunity to go behind the scenes with a tour in the morning before their performances. This morning tour gives spectators the chance to meet the performers, see how the grounds are set up and see how they care for the animals.
This year the show will be in Boulder on Wednesday, June 22, with the morning tour at 9:30 a.m. And performances at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The circus will be set up at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The Bull Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is sponsoring the show for a second year. Cory Kirsch, who is involved with the fire department, said that the department sponsors the show to be able to bring a fun activity for the community, and that the circus likes to be connected to a group in the community.
Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase at The River, Hardware Hank and The Sweet Spot. Tickets will also be available at the gate the day of show.
