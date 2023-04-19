Mac and cheese enthusiasts from far and wide are invited to show off their recipe – or enjoy tasting others’ – for a culinary competition hosted by the 2023 Montana Miss Amazing Pre-Teen and Teen queens.
The cook-off commences at 6 p.m. on April 29 at the Basin Community Center. Profits raised at the event will help fund the Montana Miss Amazing Queens’ costs associated with travel to the national competition in Chicago this upcoming summer.
The Basin community is getting behind the Miss Amazing pageant in large part because they have one of their own: Miss Amazing Pre-Teen JaeLea Two Moons is a Basin resident. She won the competition in March and is looking forward to competing in Chicago. Two Moons said she appreciates the community coming together to help make her dream a reality.
Those participating in the April 29 mac and cheese event not only compete for bragging rights, but for an assortment of prizes donated by local businesses and individuals. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: People’s choice, judge’s choice and princesses’ choice.
Those interested in submitting a mac and cheese recipe can call or text Siera Canzona at (406) 548-1156 by April 22.
Miss Amazing is a pageant designed to reflect the potential of girls with disabilities. For more information, go to missamazing.org.
