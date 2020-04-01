Boulder Police Officer Kyle St. George, left, was among local law enforcement who backed up U.S. Marshals making an arrest on Main Street in front of L&P Grocery shortly after noon March 27. Antonio M. Petersen, 37, center, was arrested during a traffic stop. According to U.S. District Court documents, Petersen had two outstanding arrest warrants for probation violations related to prior convictions for misuse of a Social Security number and unlawful transport of firearms. A court record showed he was scheduled to appear in U.S. Federal Court in Great Falls on March 31.