On March 29, the ReImagining Boulder group met at the Boulder-Basin Senior Center, to discuss the spring construction plan of a dog park at 23 Muskrat Lane, the location of the Animal Shelter and Care of Jefferson County. Recent work has begun on its new facility there.
According to ReImagining Boulder spokesperson Mechele Anderson, the idea for a dog park was sparked after an agenda item came up at a Boulder City Council meeting many months ago. Concerns had been voiced to City Hall about irresponsible owners not cleaning up after their dogs when using Veterans Park.
Additionally, after her dog was attacked in her neighborhood, Anderson had conversations with other dog owners within the city limits. She found other owners had similar concerns, specifically regarding the safety of their dogs and themselves while walking in their own neighborhoods. There have been several complaints about unleashed dogs coming after dogs being walked as well as the owners themselves. Some owners carry pepper spray as a deterrent, Anderson said, adding that others will only walk their dogs on Main Street, where they feel safer.
During a recent call between Cheryl Haasakker of the Animal Shelter and Care of Jefferson County and Anderson of ReImagining Boulder, Haasakker revealed that a dog park was in the AS&C building plans to be addressed in a later phase of the project. After a short discussion, the two decided – by working together – the dog park could become a reality sooner than anticipated.
“Basically ReImagining Boulder is helping establish what’s already planned,” Anderson said. “Our involvement consists of volunteering our time to help build the park and also helping to acquire the necessary materials through donations and by raising funds. The benefit is mutual because residents of Boulder will be welcome to bring their dogs to the safe, fenced environment.”
The space designated for the AS&C dog park would be next to the newly erected kennel building and would have at least two six-foot chain link fences plus a small gated enclosure before entering the off-leash park, Haasakker said. Parking spaces will also be nearby.
Before the park will open for public use, Haasakker said there must be signage in place on the premises highlighting the rules and regulations.
“People who use the dog park can use it at their own risk,” Haasakker added. “They are completely responsible for their dogs at all times while in the park. Dog owners will be held liable for all actions, damage and unsafe behavior their dog brings to the park, which is the way it should be.”
During the March 29 meeting, Haasakker asked for assistance from ReImagining Boulder’s members with research regarding the wording of the park’s signage and to provide it to the AS&C board for final approval. The insurance company for the shelter requires strict wording and regulations that Haasakker stressed must be in compliance.
Quentin and Ashley McCauley also attended the meeting. They expressed concern about the dog park going in right across the street from their calving pastures.
“Any sort of stress on livestock – especially during calving season – can be detrimental,” Ashley said.
Haasakker said she doesn’t expect the dog park to be a hindrance as the plan includes a six-foot fence around the park. Anderson added that because of our small community, there is little likelihood of more than a few dogs being at the park at any given time. “It really only takes one,” Ashley said. “Dog owners don’t realize that their dog, not having been around cows before, can switch and will chase the cows and calves. That’s a big concern. I just want to see that you’ll work with us and not impede our livelihood.”
Following the meeting, Haasakker said, with those attending the meeting now having a better understanding of the impact on cows and their calves during calving season, AS&C representatives and the ReImagining Boulder group ask community dog owners to kindly respect concerns of the ranchers and to abide by the City of Boulder and County Animal Control ordinances, which reads: “while your dog is off their own premises, it is the owner’s responsibility to keep the dog under immediate and continued control by leash or voice and/or signal control.”
Several proposals came from March 29 discussion, including using slats or screening material to block the visibility between the dogs and livestock and a suggested seasonal closure of the park to the public during the February to May calving season.
More discussion on the dog park will take place at the next ReImagining Boulder meeting on Wednesday, April 12 at 1:15 p.m. at the Boulder-Basin Senior Center. The community is encouraged to participate. Haasakker encourages anyone who has questions or concerns regarding the dog park to come to the planning meetings. Interested parties are also welcome to contact Haasakker from the AS&C of Jefferson County with their questions or concerns at (406) 225-4334 or ascjeffco@gmail.com.
