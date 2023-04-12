ReimagineBoulder.jpg

Photo, left to right: Cheryl Haasakker, Renee Mendhenhall,  Darlene Moyer, Colleen Llewellyn, Mechele Anderson, Darlene Moyer (with Remy), Jan Ziettlow and Patricia Lewis attended the March 29 ReImagining Boulder meeting, where discussion took place regarding a potential dog park on Muskrat Lane. (Charlie Denison/The Monitor)

On March 29, the ReImagining Boulder group met at the Boulder-Basin Senior Center, to discuss the spring construction plan of a dog park at 23 Muskrat Lane, the location of the Animal Shelter and Care of Jefferson County. Recent work has begun on its new facility there. 

