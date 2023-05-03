On Saturday, May 13 local group Growing Community Naturally is hosting a “Green Your Spring” seed and plant exchange at the Boulder Elementary School Gym from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will also feature vendor booths, a silent auction, informational tables and food.
Growing Community Naturally is a volunteer organization dedicated to creating a healthier food system for Jefferson County. The group includes gardeners, concerned citizens, parents, teachers and others interested in living sustainably and promoting healthy eating, the latter of which they do through a soup sale during the Christmas Bazaar.
It is the hope of those involved with Growing Community Naturally to help interested individuals “achieve a state of wholeness and well being that is self-sustaining.” They try to accomplish this mission by “creating an engaged, educated community through community events, experiential education and collaborative initiatives,” according to the group’s website, www.growingcommunitynaturally.com. “Green Your Spring” ties into this mission, said Growing Community Naturally representative Dean Grenz, adding that it’s also a great opportunity to “meet with other gardeners, talk gardening and buy plants that local gardeners have started.”
For more information on the event, or to reserve a vendor space, call Rochelle Hesford at (406) 225-3164.
