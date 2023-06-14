For Jefferson County, it would appear that the old adage still rings true – “Good fences make good neighbors.”
For Jefferson County, it would appear that the old adage still rings true – “Good fences make good neighbors.”
Several volunteers came out to Boulder’s Main Street on Wednesday, June 7, to help deconstruct a fence belonging to Greg Hughes between Ace Hardware and the post office. Cheryl Haassakker, Animal Shelter and Care of Jefferson County director, was one of those volunteers.
Haasakker told The Monitor that Hughes donated the fence to AS&C to help extend the dogs’ outdoor area.
Hughes, owner of The River Pizza and Subs – which closed in September of 2022 – wanted to donate his fence because The River had been involved with the shelter on several occasions before, and he wanted to honor that.
Haasakker recruited the help of multiple volunteers June 7, including her husband, Rick, as well as Paul Schmitt, Bill Bullock, Travis Newman and several students from Alternative Youth Adventures. Together they assisted in taking down and transporting the fence. Haasakker added that she has also coordinated with AYA to help level the ground for the new puppy playground.
Hughes told The Monitor that there are plans for the front of the house, but those plans do not involve the fence. He was happy that he could help improve the shelter, but wished he could do more: “I think that community involvement is a huge asset. The River always tried to give back to the community in everything we did.”
According to Haasakker, AS&C is always looking for volunteers and donations to help the shelter and the animals that it supports. She is hoping to attract a crowd at the third annual “Walk and Wag” fundraiser on June 24, which will include a ribbon cutting ceremony for the kennel building, vendors and live music.
Haasakker added that she is grateful for all of the help the shelter has received from Hughes, AYA and everyone else who volunteered their time to deconstruct the fence.
