DAR.jpg

Oro Fino Regent Gale Kramlick of Montana City gathers gifts donated by DAR for delivery to women veterans at Fort Harrison. (Photo courtesy of Jane Lee Hamman)

The Helena-area’s Oro Fino Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution contributed more than $2,000 of gifts and hundreds of volunteer hours to area veterans for the Christmas and Hanukkah holidays during December.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.