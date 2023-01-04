The Helena-area’s Oro Fino Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution contributed more than $2,000 of gifts and hundreds of volunteer hours to area veterans for the Christmas and Hanukkah holidays during December.
Gale Kramlick, Montana State Society DAR service to veterans chair, led the contribution with assistance from the local chapter members Linda Renninger and Amy Maracle.
Women veterans participating in the Residential Treatment Program at Fort William Henry Harrison were among those to receive the DAR’s contributions. These gifts included various clothing items, gift cards, toiletries and other items valued at about $800.
The local chapter of DAR also donated more than $1,260 to adopt veterans and families in need for the Dec. 15 Veterans Christmas dinner held at the Helena Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The money bought toys, various clothing items, tools, gift cards and more.
Over 150 veterans and their families attended the dinner and received their gifts; another 50-plus veterans had their gifts and food delivered to them by volunteers at the VA and Joining Community Forces, an organization that aims to improve the support of service members, military families and veterans.
In addition, local DAR chapter members volunteered their time shopping for veterans, assisting with the Veterans Christmas dinner, writing hundreds of cards and packing 42 boxes to send to deployed Montana military members.
