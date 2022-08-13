Wildfire season is on.
An Aug. 13 storm, which brought heavy rainfall and frequent lightning strikes, was responsible for several small fires near Boulder. Area fire crews responded quickly to contain the fires, officials said.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday that, of the multiple fires, only one, located east of Boulder in a difficult to access area of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, was still burning.
“A crew from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest continues to work this small fire — a fallen, lightning stricken tree burning in a large rock pile,” the Sheriff’s office reported. The Beaverhead-Deerlodge crew anticipated clearing the scene later in the evening.
Three weeks earlier, the Clancy Volunteer Fire Department was kept busy by another lightning storm passing through the area the previous evening, Chief Tracy Leibbrandt said.
While responding to a fire about four miles up Clancy Creek on July 24, Clancy firefighters spotted another smoke column near Strawberry Creek. The Clancy and Montana City volunteer fire departments were paged to the second incident, with the DNRC and Forest Service responding as well.
“That one was a little tricky to find,” Leibbrandt said, noting that firefighters had to hike to the fire source.
While searching for the Strawberry Creek fire, the DNRC crew located yet another fire on Shingle Butte burning 20-by-20 feet under a tree.
With three fires already reported, an air attack crew noticed a fourth smoke column while en route to Helena. They lost sight of it, but the small fire incident was found the next day, Liebbrandt said, when crews returned to “mop up” the Shingle Butte fire.
The Strawberry Creek fire burned approximately 0.1 acres and torched a dead tree. None of the fires on July 24 posed a serious threat to any buildings. Leibbrandt said the “busy evening” was typical following a lightning storm this time of year.
