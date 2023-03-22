Students in Jefferson High’s Life Skills Class are once again operating the school store Tuesdays during the lunch hour, after COVID-19 shut it down. Jefferson High Paraprofessional Chris Day said running the store teaches students how to count change and helps develop people skills. Any money earned from sales is used to teach Life Skills students the benefits of budgeting and saving. Available items include hair ties and drinks, but the most popular, students said, is the candy selection. According to Life Skills teacher Esther Kirsch, the store itself and its inventory is all provided for through Pre-Employment Transition Services funds that come from Montana Vocational Rehabilitation Services. After four days of working at the store students get to choose a $20 item from Amazon as their earnings. Proceeds from the store go into purchasing supplies for the Life Skills classroom.
Life Skills store returns
Eliza McLaughlin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.