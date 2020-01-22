The Jefferson County Library Board hopes voters in June will support an additional 9 mills — currently $141,534 — in annual funding for the Boulder and Whitehall libraries, a 43.4% increase over current funding. The Jefferson County Commission first must approve putting the funding question on the ballot.
The proposed amount reflects the current value of 9 mills at $15,726 per mill and would vary annually with changes in property valuations. The proposed increase would cost affected taxpayers an additional $12.15 in annual taxes on a home worth $100,000 or $24.30 on a home worth $200,000, according to figures provided to the board by Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Bonnie Ramey.
The board on Jan. 16 approved a draft resolution outlining its request that must now go before the county commissioners for a vote. The resolution states the additional monies would go toward expanding community programming, purchasing technology including databases, hiring additional part-time librarians and covering maintenance costs at both libraries.
Ramey told the board that the resolution must be adopted by March 9 to meet the deadline for the June ballot.
The county budget currently allots $325,839 to run the Boulder and Whitehall libraries, much of which is taxpayer supported to the tune of 14.86 mills representing $233,688.36 at the current mill value. If approved, the additional mill levy would support a budget of $467,373 at current valuations.
The Clancy Library, overseen by the North Jefferson County Library District, is funded separately. Its current budget is $262,400, which includes affected taxpayer support of 13.87 mills.
