Longtime Jefferson County Commissioner Leonard Wortman, the current County Commission chair, will not seek reelection in 2022, ending a more than decade-long run that wasn't his first stint representing the county's south end on the commission.
Wortman said at a Boulder Transition Advisory Committee meeting on Dec. 2 that he wasn't going to run again next year, and that the filing period for candidates to represent his district opens in January 2022. He will serve the remainder of his current term through the end of 2022.
"I'm getting pretty long in the tooth and been in there, by the end of the term, 19 years as a commissioner, counting a term I did in the 1990s," he said in a phone call on Monday. "I think it's time. I think somebody else can take the deal."
Wortman served on the commission from 1993–99, and was appointed back to the body in January 2010 and has been reelected since. His district includes Whitehall, Cardwell and Pipestone.
