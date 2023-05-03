Childcare in Montana covers less than half of the estimated need in the state according to 2021 data from the Department of Labor and Industry. A bill that passed a final vote in the Senate 29-20 Friday would allocate $7 million more a year to the Best Beginnings scholarship program so more Montana families can afford to pay for daycare. 

