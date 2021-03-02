While Jefferson County’s two legislators concentrated on describing their own bills and those of their colleagues working their way through the House and Senate, resident questions tended to focus on partisanship and more controversial pieces of legislation.
Rep. Marta Bertoglio, R-Montana City, and Sen. Edith “Edie” McClafferty, D-Butte, met virtually with residents Sunday night for part two of an ongoing forum sponsored by The Boulder Monitor and the Boulder Transition Advisory Committee.
McClafferty said that her bill that allows for a communication disorder designation to go on driver’s licenses is still going through the process. After transmittal, McClafferty will focus on introducing an EMS study, as well as a bill that deals with EMS fees and language changes.
McClafferty noted that the recently revealed plans by the Montana Highway Patrol to move into the former Montana Development Center campus was a “really good surprise” and believes it will bring jobs and opportunity to Boulder.
“It’s a win-win for everyone all around,” she said.
Bertoglio, who is serving her first term in the House, said she’s becoming more comfortable with the process and is learning a great deal from sitting on the three committees she’s been assigned to — local government, education and state administration.
She described hearing testimony for bills ranging from changing the last day residents can register to vote to a bill that aids communities who have residents wanting to be teachers, a program called “Grow your Own,” she said.
“I’ve learned a lot. I wish we had more time to listen to the testimony of everyone,” said Bertoglio, but said that given the number of bills going through the process, sometimes that time has to be limited.
Bertoglio mentioned one bill she’s sponsored, HB 246, which would revise laws to strengthen supervision and control by elected school boards and increase opportunities for students, such as allowing credits to be earned for work-based learning opportunities. It passed 99-1 on its second and third reading.
Questions
Montana City resident Dan Ellison wanted to know how McClafferty and Bertoglio managed to get their bills signed by the governor with no dissenting votes for either in committee or on the floor. For Bertoglio he was referring to HB 68 and for McClafferty it was SB 21.
Bertoglio’s bill allows children of military parents to register for school before actually arriving in the state.
Bertoglio credited the ease with which the bill passed to leading by example, networking and being respectful of others. It boils down to plainly presenting the problem and how it affects people, and then putting forth a solution that lawmakers can understand, she said. Bertoglio also credits her fellow lawmakers, the Office of Public Instruction and the military with getting the bill passed.
“I was only a small cog in the wheel,” she said.
McClafferty’s bill dealt with revising where the money received from lobbyists goes. Before her bill, the money would be divided up among several recipients, but now it goes to the general fund.
It was an easy bill, said McClafferty.
She also credits being respectful of others and taking the time to explain a piece of legislation and why it’s important.
“We’re all working for the same thing, to make life better for the people of Montana,” she said.
Clancy resident Gary Carlson wanted to know where the “moderate” Democrats and Republicans are this session. So far, it appears that the majority of votes in the various committees are down strict party lines and it seems that independents are not being represented, he said.
Clancy resident Shani Henry said she’s been personally “horrified and embarrassed” by the unprofessional behavior of certain members during the session.
“What responsibility do fellow representatives have in holding them accountable?,” she asked.
Bertoglio said that it’s important to compromise and within her committees the discussions have been robust and not always along party lines.
She said there’s been times she hasn’t voted along party lines, and that may have disappointed constituents, but believes legislators are sent to Helena to think critically on issues.
As for the undesirable behavior of some legislators, Bertoglio said she’s only heard about it.
McClafferty said those members whose behavior is undesirable can be taken before the ethics committee, but this would need to be forced by their own party. She reminded residents that the majority of legislators do not condone this type of behavior.
While the public might not see it, there is action being taken, she said, urging residents to express their opinions by talking to party leadership and writing letters to the editor.
McClafferty also did not see strict party line voting in her committees. She said that it can appear that way on the Senate floor — and gave the bills limiting access to abortion as an example.
“People believe what they believe in,” she said, adding that in the second half of the session, the focus is less on policy matters and more on the budget.
Boulder residents Rex Rogers and Terry Minow both asked about HB 251, better known as the “right to work” law. Rogers wanted to know which states either legislator saw as an example of making things better for workers, and Minow wanted to know what McClafferty and Bertoglio thought of the law.
The right-to-work law, as passed in 27 other states, doesn’t, among other things, allow employers to make union membership a condition of employment.
McClafferty doesn’t see the law making conditions better for workers and has been a long-time supporter of unions. McClafferty sees the bill as an “attack on the unions” and that it’s taking advantage of hard-working Montanans.
Bertoglio said that during her time as a trustee with Montana City School, she worked well with the teachers union although there could have been more flexibility.
Bertoglio hasn’t heard from many in District 75 who want the bill passed or who need it to go through. She said she would study it further.
Janice Fritsch asked about SB 215, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act — concerned it would allow businesses to discriminate on religious grounds.
The debate in committee also included potential discrimination against those in the LGBT community, according to news reports. It passed 26-24 on its third reading.
Bertoglio said she hasn’t seen the bill as it has been on the Senate side.
McClafferty was not in favor of the legislation.
“We don’t need a law like that in the state of Montana,” she said.
Once the legislature gets through transmittal — when bills have to clear the chamber where they were introduced — either the House or the Senate. Those that do not clear their respective chamber are dead for this session.
After a break, legislators return to Helena for the second half of the 90-day session.
The third Legislator forum is Sunday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/monitorforum3
