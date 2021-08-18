In the past few weeks, Basin Avenue pedestrians may have noticed strange shapes emerging and gradually growing larger behind the windows of Basin’s former Artists Refuge building. Maybe they saw rhubarb leaves drying over balloons a month ago, or ladders made of black and white sticks, resting against the building for a few weeks, or perhaps the silhouette of large pillar-like columns growing week by week, until they reached the ceiling.
Indeed, Helena artist Jennifer Thompson has been hard at work, at times sleeping in the gallery space in a sleeping bag, putting together her first art installation since before last year’s pandemic-related shutdown. On Saturday afternoon, about 70 people of all ages, and from all over Montana, came to the premier of her work, called “Name, What Continues…”
Thompson’s art installation will be open for the next four Saturdays at the Artists Refuge from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and she will host a closing event on Sept. 17 from 3–7 p.m. with music by Heidi McCormick at 6 p.m.
“This was very freeing and releasing.” Thompson said, referring to her experience putting together the installation. “And after COVID and being quiet and deeply sequestered by myself, I got to express some of that deep quiet in an uncontained way.”
She said she was grateful to Nan Parsons, who manages the space at the refuge, who gave her the time and space to create.
“I think what I’m looking for at the end of an installation is I feel satisfied. And I do feel satisfied. I feel I’ve given what I’ve got to give. That’s how I can tell that it’s finished,” Thompson said.
Thompson has lived in Montana since 1978. She said she previously worked for the U.S. Forest Service for about eight years and has no formal art training. She said she’s “kind of shooting from the hip, art-wise.” She started making art around 1983 as a “personal growth process” by doing little scribbles to express her emotions. The scribbles got bigger, and her expressions got bigger, until she did a 6-foot self portrait out of scribbles.
“I was growing in who I was through my art, and expressing and experimenting with that” she said.
She said she started working on her exhibit with the concept of a column in mind, and she knew she wanted to make a column of leaves. She said she mainly drew inspiration from the beauty she finds in “leaves and sticks.”
“I didn’t know it would turn out like this,” she said, referring to the eight unique sculptures she built.
One of her pieces is a column of dried rhubarb leaves, starting with a flair near the ground and then remaining uniform to the ceiling. Some of the leaves were stored in her friend’s garage in Great Falls for 15 years, starting when Thompson was an artist in residence there, she said. The other leaves, she said, were in boxes in her attic for five years or so.
“I don’t know why, but I thought ‘someday I’ll do something with leaves.’ And then I started saving them,” Thompson said, “I just look at leaves all the time.”
When she gathered them all together, she had 10 boxes of rhubarb leaves, she said, and had no idea how to hold them together. She eventually decided to create the internal structure of the leaf column using hula hoops wrapped in canvas. So, she got on a 20-foot ladder, and just started hanging the leaves on the hoops, she said.
She needed more leaves than she anticipated to create the column, so she dried out some horseradish leaves as well, she said. Then she had extra leaves, so she pasted them to a wall and created a mandala out of them.
“As I do the work, the work says, ‘Oh, do this,’” she said, adding that her work is very “invitational.”
Thompson also made ceiling-high cylindrical columns out of what she called her “mud cloths.” She made the “mud cloths” out of 1980s-style loose woven curtains, and then covered them with porcelain clay, she said. She had the mud cloths in her attic since 2007, and always wanted to do something more with them, she said.
Two of these mud cloth columns stood tall in her installation. She called one of them “Coy,” she said, because the black patterns on the white-clayed fabric look like coy fish, and she called the other “Wishbone,” because a black blotch took the ‘Y’ shape of a chicken wishbone.
“I don’t know, that’s how my mind works,” she said.
Another one of her pieces, titled “Family,” featured five charcoaled trees, knobby, chipped and warped from a 2009 fire near MacDonald Pass. They stood in a mix of shredded black and white paper and burnt leaves, also from the burn site. Thompson said that with her background in forestry, burn sites and their ecology always fascinated her. She found the MacDonald Pass burn site while bush-whacking on a hike, she said.
“The trees kind of spoke to me, and said, ‘We need some attention. We need people to recognize this is not only part of our ecology, but this is how we’re impacted by you,’” she said, adding that she had no idea that they would be part of the installation until she took that hike.
The shredded paper at the base of the trees came from Thompson’s friends who offered to save their shredded paper, as well as the Lewis & Clark Library and the Archie Bray Foundation in Helena, Thompson said. She just called around, she said, asking, “Do you have any shredded paper?”
“I really like that there’s just hints of color,” Helena resident Teresa Sing said, referring to color coming through from the shredded paper as she viewed the installation. “It’s like life is ready to return, like it is in the forest,” she said, adding it reminded her of “regeneration.”
Thompson said she liked that. “Regeneration,” she repeated.
