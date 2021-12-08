Lewis & Clark Public Health and the Jefferson County Mental Health Local Advisory Council are partnering to offer a free suicide prevention course in Boulder next week.
The course will be held 4–6 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Boulder Community Library, according to an email announcing the event from Lewis & Clark Public Health Suicide Prevention Coordinator Jess Hegstrom. The session is open to anyone 18 or older and "will teach participants the skills they need to help friends, neighbors, and loved ones who are struggling with thoughts of suicide," the email stated. The overall goal is to "learn how to save a life from suicide."
Register online at https://bit.ly/BoulderQPR.
