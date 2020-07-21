A land swap is being considered to allow for a retention pond west of North Adams Street in Boulder — and would be part of Town Pump’s expansion plans.
The four-acre pond is designed to alleviate flooding in that area, according to Mayor Rusty Giulio at Monday’s City Council meeting.
The city has identified a parcel it believes it owns at the end of Edgerton Street, said Giulio. That parcel, along with four acres north of Adams Street, would be part of the deal, but in a phone interview Tuesday, he declined to confirm the details of how the swap would transpire. Giulio mentioned at the meeting that Skytop Ranch was involved.
Giulio said the city assumes it owns the Edgerton property because no one has paid taxes on it. A title search is being conducted, he said.
Giulio said the deal is still in the works, but at the City Council meeting described it as a “win-win” for all parties.
Building the retention pond is designed to alleviate flooding in the area and is part of Town Pump’s plans to build a new store and casino.
The new store and casino would be built behind the current store, which would remain open during construction. Once the new facility is open, the existing store would be torn down, according to Dan Sampson, Town Pump’s construction and development manager, when asked about the company’s plans in February.
In addition to an expanded store and casino, construction would add or reposition fueling islands and better separate semi truck traffic from the general traffic flow, as reported in the Monitor in February.
Once the plans concerning the retention pond is completed, it will allow the company to resume engineering and get this project moving forward, said Sampson in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.