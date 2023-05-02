On Sunday, May 7, at noon, Montana Artists Refuge in Basin will have an open house for “Closer Together/ Moheh Stestove,” an art collaboration featuring Susan Wolfe’s Lame Deer students.
Wolfe said she’s thrilled to give the students an opportunity to showcase their talents and is thankful that gallery co-directors Nan Parsons and Jennifer Thompson were receptive to hosting.
Through “Closer Together,” Wolfe’s students have collaborated with Kojiro “Ko” Umezaki, an internationally recognized master of the shakuhachi (a traditional style of Japanese bamboo flute). Their collaboration will make its world premiere at the opening.
Through “Closer Together,” students have also collaborated with NASA and – most recently – Nike.
All these projects came about because Wolfe – a former art director – chose an approach to meet the children “where they are.” Be it fashion textiles, finished shoes, block prints, clay designs and other artwork, each student puts their own passion and culture into the piece.
As students have become more immersed in art, Wolfe said, they’ve also become more confident in self-expression, and it’s been powerful to see their voices develop. And, through “Closer Together,” such a philosophy has led to greater heights than the students could have imagined.
Lame Deer art students will be present at the exhibit.
