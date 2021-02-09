Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning followed by periods of snow showers this afternoon. High 8F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low -19F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.