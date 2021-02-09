Not quite at full strength, the Panthers wrestling team braved the coldest, snowiest weather of the year to travel north to Thompson Falls Saturday to take on the Blue Hawks, as well as Superior in a triangular matchup that resulted in a win and loss for Jefferson High School.
The team was excited that three of its varsity wrestlers had returned to the lineup, but that was short-lived, as three more were not able to compete last weekend.
That caused many of the lighter wrestlers to move up a weight class in hopes of securing a victory.
The day started with a loss by Joe Riehl at 205 pounds, but his brother Matt made a pin in the 285 pound weight class.
Leo Anderson (103 lbs.) and Dominick Davis (113 lbs.) also lost their matches in closely contested battles.
Dylan Mikesell at 120 pounds would be the next Panther to fall. Things were looking bleak for Jefferson until Christian Davis stapled his opponent at 126 pounds. Isaac Van Blaricom was defeated at 132 pounds while John Armstrong registered a pin at 138 pounds. Jace Oxarart stapled his opponent at 152 pounds to put the Panthers up 30-18. Wyatt Rauch was defeated at 160 pounds and Jefferson gave up six points for a forfeit at 170 pounds.
At that point the two teams were tied at 30-30, with the 182 pound weight class remaining.
Braeden Jones stepped up, built a lead and nearly pinned his opponent, but was reversed and defeated. Superior won the dual 36-30.
After the dual there were a number of exhibition matches with Anderson and Matt Riehl both winning by pin.
The Panthers then took on the Blue Hawks and the meet began at 103 pounds.
The Panthers put points on the board from Anderson, Dominick Davis, Mikesell and Christian Davis, who won with a pin. That put Jefferson ahead 24-0.
Van Blaricom was defeated while Armstrong won by pin to put the dual at 30-6 in favor of the Panthers. The lead quickly vanished as Oxarart, Keaton Poulsen, Rauch and Jones were all bested by their opponents. Jefferson had built an early lead, but at this point, they were behind 35-30.
That situation rapidly changed as the Riehl brothers both scored points to seal the deal with Jefferson winning the dual, 42-35.
Coach’s comments: We survived our longest road trip of the season with driving conditions being less than optimal. We saw some tough competition and won a number of matches. We haven’t wrestled a single competition at “full strength” and I am beginning to wonder what that even looks like. We typically have a number of wrestlers out of the lineup and that affects our ability to compete at an optimal level. Hopefully, we can turn that around and get everyone back to competing at the same time for the remainder of the season.
Christian Davis has been selected by his coaches as the JHS Panther Wrestler of the week. Davis bumped up two weight classes and recorded a pin in both of his matches. His pin against Thompson Falls was a turning point in our dual against them.
Armstrong had the quick pin of the week for the Panthers when he pinned his opponent in 55 seconds during the Thompson Falls dual.
The Panthers had a dual Monday at home against Manhattan. The team will then travel to Cascade on Friday, Feb. 12 with action starting at 6 p.m. Jefferson will host Broadwater on Saturday, Feb. 13 starting at 2 p.m. This is also senior night for the Panther wrestlers.
