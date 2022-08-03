Facing the rising costs of fuel and the lack of available nearby housing, some Jefferson High School teachers struggle to continue working in and connecting with the community of Boulder, causing some to leave their career behind in favor of job opportunities closer to home.
A 2022 National Education Association study found that 55% of the educators surveyed planned on leaving the profession or retiring early, citing the lack of available housing as one of the causes.
Jefferson County has its own unique housing challenges, compounded by the fact that nearby Helena and Butte have more housing options. For a majority of the teachers at Jefferson High, a commute from Helena, Butte or Whitehall is unavoidable.
Jefferson High English teacher Kelsey Voeller, an East Helena resident, views the commute as a "necessary evil.” For the last two years, she has attempted to purchase a house in Boulder, making several different offers, none of which were successful.
Anne Jolliff, a former Jefferson High teacher living in Montana City, made the decision to leave her Boulder teaching career behind in part because of inflation’s impact on the cost to drive. “When I moved here there were only a few houses for sale in Boulder and they didn’t fit my family's needs,” she said, adding that the lack of options for housing is everywhere. Additionally, life in Montana provides access to many outdoor experiences, and commuting takes time away from enjoying them with family, she said.
Newly hired Superintendent Erik Wilkerson sees the ties teachers have with the community as a benefit for Jefferson High. “Whether they grew up here or they have relatives nearby, these connections help get people to stay in Boulder,” he said.
Scott Ferguson, a former Jefferson High graduate who is returning to the school for the 2022-23 school year as an English teacher, said that he encountered difficulty obtaining housing in Boulder and that housing in Butte and Helena was “not affordable.” However, his local connections allowed him to get set up for the time being and prepare for the school year. Still he will face a daily commute from over the north end of the county.
A 2014 Jefferson graduate, Ferguson completed his teaching degree with a focus on English language arts at the University of Montana. He went into teaching largely in part to a teacher he had had while in high school, Mike Hesford.
For the past several years Ferguson has taught near Billings, but made the decision to come back to the Boulder area because it “felt like home.”
Commuting can complicate community connection
While Ferguson already had established connections with Boulder, teachers interviewed agree those who live outside of Boulder and who don’t have area association beyond their career at the school can find it difficult to form connections with the community.
“There’s a desire as a teacher to be integrated into the community in which you teach,” Voeller said. “I think it makes those who commute have to work a little harder to connect to the community."
Commuting to work not only prevents teachers from connecting with the community, but also with the school itself. “I would love to be able to go to more events like drama, choir or even the rodeo and support the students, but the drive adds an extra hour to any event and it's not very practical,” Jolliff told The Monitor.
Ferguson hopes to involve himself in the school beyond teaching. He aims to develop relationships with the kids and community through different events. “Helping out with other things is a good way to form connections, and that's what I want to do,” he said, referring to programs such as sports and drama.
Both Voeller and Jolliff agree that the challenge to obtain housing is discouraging, especially for new teachers.
Wilkerson is already keeping in mind ways to make Jefferson High more appealing to new teachers, using his previous experiences as a superintendent in Townsend.
To make job offers at Broadwater High School more attractive, the district offered a one-year lease rental in district-owned housing. During their lease, teachers could look for more permanent housing options and “bridge the gap,” Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson hopes to research different housing options in Boulder to prevent the problem worsening in the district. One option is to follow Townsend's example. This solution, however, has its own difficulties. District-owned housing must adhere to certain policies, including the housing’s location and available funds “If schools can help take off the struggle of finding housing, it can help get teachers – especially younger teachers – into the field,” Wilkerson said.
The housing situation is a statewide issue, which led Gov. Greg Gianforte to launch a housing task force in July designed to discover solutions. Wilkerson said this action gets the conversation started and could turn up more options for towns like Boulder.
