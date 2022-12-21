Wellness Within Therapeutic Massage has officially opened at 207 N. Main Street (next to Boulder Cash), an endeavor that is the very definition of a labor of love for Sandra Sample and her husband Kirt. For the past nine years – following graduation from Bozeman’s Health Works Institute – Sandra has practiced as a massage therapist, working independently since 2018. It’s been her dream to open a massage studio for years, and her husband – a licensed and insured drywall installer with more than 20 years of experience – helped make it a reality.

