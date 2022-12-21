Wellness Within Therapeutic Massage has officially opened at 207 N. Main Street (next to Boulder Cash), an endeavor that is the very definition of a labor of love for Sandra Sample and her husband Kirt. For the past nine years – following graduation from Bozeman’s Health Works Institute – Sandra has practiced as a massage therapist, working independently since 2018. It’s been her dream to open a massage studio for years, and her husband – a licensed and insured drywall installer with more than 20 years of experience – helped make it a reality.
“She wanted it, and I did it,” he said. “She inspired me. I wanted to see her have her space and be able to watch her business grow. It was also an opportunity to highlight my business, as well.”
Sandra, Kirt and their children, Wyatt and Zaydin, are new to Boulder, moving here from Belgrade in June. It’s been an adjustment for the children, especially Zaydin, 10, who misses his friends, but Kirt said the family is enjoying being away from the “hustle and bustle” of the Bozeman area. He added that he and Sandra are excited to share their skills with the community.
Kirt’s skills were put to use right away.
Getting the space ready in Boulder – the first spot downtown they could find – had its challenges, Kirt said. It took about a month longer than expected as a result of electrical issues in the old interior walls. This was particularly tricky because Kirt’s time was limited, as he was still working and running his business in Bozeman. Little by little, however, the job got done, the drywall got installed and the place looked exactly how Sandra had envisioned. The Wellness Within Therapeutic Massage studio officially opened on Nov. 29.
“I want to thank my husband and his friend Robert Hanke for his help with the flooring, electrical and plumbing, as well as my cousin Tom Restuccio for making the signs.They all did a great job,“ Sandra said. “It’s great to have a space that I can make my sanctuary. I get to help people and do what I love to do.”
Much of Sandra’s work emphasizes pain management and treatment-based massage, a direction inspired in part by her time running a massage booth at Dr. Clint Bryan’s Belgrade Chiropractic office from October of 2018 until September of this year. She focuses largely on neuromuscular therapy and myofascial (or connective tissue) release.
“I take tools from each of the things that I know and integrate it into a session that I think will be most beneficial for the client,” she said. “A lot of it depends on where the pain is coming from. I’m here to help them on their healing journey.”
Sandra said she is grateful for the enthusiastic community response, and she’s also tremendously grateful for her husband’s hard work to renovate the space they rented from Rusty Giulio.
Kirt’s operation, Sample Drywall Inc. is also open for business. He can be reached at (406) 451-1045.
