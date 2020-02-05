Montana City School’s Acts of Kindness class, taught by Mathew Sekerak, held a food drive in January that collected 1,450 pounds of food and $650.60 in donations for Jeffco Food Share. “We at Jeffco Food Share are grateful for your exceptional support to help us continue in our mission to provide food for those in need,” wrote Treasurer Vickie Cordeiro. “Thank you for blessing our food bank with your generosity, and especially your kindness.”
