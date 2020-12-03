Keeping young people in Jefferson County — and attracting the same to live here — was the top concern in a needs assessment recently conducted by the Montana State University Extension for Madison and Jefferson counties.
That concern represented nearly half of the 250 responses received to the survey so far, according to Kaleena Miller, ag and natural resources agent with the MSU Extension.
Keeping and attracting young people was followed by a concern that is directly related — planning for the passing of the ranch or farm to the next generation, according to Miller.
“Young folks leave after high school/college and many don’t return. It has been a trend for some time in rural America, but we are really seeing the impacts of that trend now as our population ages. Young folks are more mobile as technology has changed and they are attracted to higher paying jobs off the farm/ranch,” said Miller in an email to the Monitor.
The median age in Jefferson County is more than 10 years older than the United States median, with almost one in five residents over the age of 65, according to the 2019 Jefferson County Community Health Assessment.
And the number of individuals ages 65 and over doubled from 2000 to 2019, from 10 to 22%, according to the U.S. Census.
In the farming and ranching communities, the average age of all Montana producers is 57.4 years old, according to the 2017 USDA Agriculture Census — the most recent census available.
In Jefferson County, there were 693 producers in 2017, with nearly 43% age 65 and older. Another 49% were between the ages of 35-64 and the remainder under 35, according to the 2017 Ag Census.
However, agriculture is one of the county’s major industries, but that has been in decline since 1970, according to the 2009 Jefferson County Growth Policy, the most recent revision available.
And in Montana, 96% of all farms and ranches are family owned, according to the 2017 USDA ag census.
Miller said that when it comes to what to do with the ranch as the owners age usually falls into one of three categories — the producer hangs on until a child, or grandchild, decides to take over; the land is put into a conservation easement so that it will remain as it is; or the land is sold to a developer and broken into smaller parcels.
A conservation easement is a negotiated agreement between a landowner and a land trust that establishes the owner’s commitment to retaining the property as open land, according to the Montana Association of Land Trusts.
In return, a landowner can become eligible for federal income tax and estate tax benefits, and it also protects against industrial and residential subdivision development, according to the Montana Association of Land Trusts.
Meanwhile, the MSU Extension offers training for families on how to begin the succession conversation, which can often be difficult, said Miller.
Often it is a complex web of economic, legal and family social decisions, according to literature offered by the MSU Extension.
The Montana Stockgrowers Association has also offered information and seminars at its annual meetings, said Keni Reese, director of marketing and communications.
Reese said that as Montana’s population continues to age, it is a concern, but the succession process takes a few years.
People are definitely thinking about it, she said.
The MSU Extension offers webinars on estate planning, which can be found at https://www.montana.edu/estateplanning/tuesdaytips/pastrecordings.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.