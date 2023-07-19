In an attempt to provide a more youthful perspective, the Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo welcomed its first two junior board members in June, Colt Tietje and Skylar Smith.
“A fair is a multigenerational event,” explained Board Chair Terry Minow. “It only makes sense to have younger voices at the table.”
Tietje, 17, is preparing for his senior year at Jefferson High and told The Monitor that he is excited to work in a position that allows him to give back. Though Tietje is still learning the ropes, he said he’s impressed with his fellow board members.
“I’m mostly observing right now,” said Tietje. “It’s interesting. There is a lot more planning than I thought, and it’s cool how much volunteering [the board does] to support [its] community.”
Smith, 17, is also headed into her final year at JHS and has prior experience volunteering for the fair: taking tickets for the carousel and assisting the DUI Task Force. Smith said she was motivated to apply for the position, seeing it as a good opportunity to help the neighborhood.
Minow credited fair board member Leah Lewis with the idea to bring on the junior board members and agreed that it is beneficial to build a volunteer base among the younger generation.
“The people that volunteer can’t do it forever,” said Smith. “It is important that younger generations learn the value of volunteering.”
And Minow said she’s very pleased with Tietji and Smith.
Tietje also emphasized the value of the experience as a learning opportunity: “Most people in our generation don’t get much experience with boards and how organizing a large event like this works. I think it is important to learn while we are young so that we will know how to do it later in life.”
The junior board positions were advertised to Jefferson High and Whitehall students, and incentivized with a $500 scholarship.
Minow, who has been with the fair board since its inception 40 years ago, is excited about everything the fair will be providing in August. The three-day event will feature live music, competitions, a barn dance, plenty of activities for kids and a Connie Smith art display.
Despite the many offerings available at the Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo, Minow maintains that affordability is a top priority for the organizers.
Access to the fairgrounds is free of charge while rodeo tickets range from $10 for adults, $5 for minors and free for any youngsters six and under.
