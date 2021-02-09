Jefferson High School American history students did a little digging into the past and unearthed the knowledge that, within a span of roughly 100 years, most mining operations here had ceased or diminished — despite the industry being one of the initial reasons people came to the county.
The results of their research are now on display at the Jefferson County Museum and the community is invited to judge the 54 entries that looked at specific mines, such as Montana Tunnels, while others researched the impact of mining in the county and state.
The poster contest is a collaboration between the Jefferson County Museum and Cody Ottman’s junior American History class. It is similar to the contest held last year that examined the impact of the 1918 Spanish Flu in Montana and in Jefferson County.
“The poster project is a fantastic way for the students to learn about the history of Jefferson County and for them to communicate their findings to others. Many of the posters will be kept for use in future displays at the museum. The main goal of the museum is always to educate people of the history of Jefferson County,” said Curator Melody Pesta.
Pesta said she learned about Winston Brothers’ dredge operation on Prickly Pear Creek between Clancy and Jefferson City from around 1936 to 1943.
“I now understand how the dredge worked to mine gold from the creek bed,” said Pesta.
Ottman was surprised to learn that there had been more than 1,000 mines and mining claims in the county.
Also interesting was the amount of gold that was extracted here, in the billions of dollars, and that money has been used to fund many things over the years, including the schools, said Ottman.
The students had to follow a set of guidelines for size, visual appeal, photos, accuracy and referencing of sources. Students were advised to pay attention to the color and size of fonts so that the information could be read easily. And of course, grammar, spelling and punctuation should be correct.
“Make it look professional,” said Ottman, adding that many students did a good job at organizing the material and making subheads.
Those wanting to judge can come to the Museum on Fridays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. If those times are not convenient, the Museum can make other arrangements. The last day to judge is Feb. 27.
Judges will include members of Ryan Fetherston’s eighth grade classes this week from Clancy Elementary School.
The first place winner will receive a cash prize of $300 and the second place winner will receive $200.
The Jefferson County Museum is located at 5 North Main Street in Clancy.
For more information, call 406-224-5106 or visit jeffersoncountymuseum.com.
