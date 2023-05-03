Former professional athlete and current motivational speaker John Underwood visited each of Jefferson County’s schools on Tuesday, April 25, teaching students about their brain chemistry.
Underwood also warned students that using drugs and vaping leads to decreased brain function, weight loss and stunted growth.
He encouraged students to put their time into worthwhile endeavors and focus on the things they can control. “You have been warned!” he told the Montana City and Clancy school students at the end of his presentation.
Underwood also presented to students at Jefferson High and Boulder Elementary schools, as well as an evening session for parents, coaches and teachers at Clancy School.
Beyond his professional distance running career, Underwood is a human performance enhancer, specializing in recovery, training and lifestyle impact on mental and physical performance. Underwood has made it his mission to study the effect of social drug use on elite athleticism. He’s worked with athletes in the NBA, NFL, NCAA, NHL and the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Underwood’s “Human Performance Project” presentation was sponsored by organizations such as the Jefferson County DUI Task Force and Jefferson County Prevention.
