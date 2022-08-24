The Jefferson Local Development Corporation (JLDC) announced its Business of the Year award winners at its annual members dinner Aug. 17 at the county fairgrounds in Boulder.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 8:44 pm
The Jefferson Local Development Corporation (JLDC) announced its Business of the Year award winners at its annual members dinner Aug. 17 at the county fairgrounds in Boulder.
Settings by All Things Montana, a Whitehall retailer focused on Montana-made crafts, jewelry, and self-care products, was named the county’s “business of the year.” Owner Pam Polachi “is not afraid to take chances and dive into projects that make her business better,” said JLDC executive director Eric Seidensticker. Among other projects, Polachi is curating the newly opened Western Legacy Center gift shop in Whitehall.
Boulder-based Arctic Heat was named “innovative business of the year.” Seidensticker noted that the company has adjusted to the pressures brought on by COVID: It “has had to juggle clients and projects to meet demand” while serving a growing area that includes Helena and Butte.
Carey Burnside, who owns Arctic Heat with her husband Rich, said the company’s revenue last year increased 50% — some of that coming from its existing territory and some from expansion to Whitehall, Butte, and Deer Lodge. The couple also has begin investing in residential rental property, the first in Butte.
And Nature Story Montessori was honored with the JLDC’s “community improvement award,” given to a company for creating pride in a community through improvements to its business or by supporting growth opportunities.
Nature Story Montessori, Seidensticker noted, serves Montana City, but it also operates a satellite location in Helena — and, this year, it opened a third location in Boulder, addressing a longstanding need in that community for child care. Gretchen George, Nature Story’s director, accepted the award.
