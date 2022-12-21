Correction: the previously printed version of this article had Becki Kennedy misidentified as Becky Jackson. The Monitor apologizes for any confusion or inconvenience.
On their way to Dillon from Belgrade on Friday, Dec. 9, Ron Stevens and his daughter Kylie took a break from the road about halfway to their destination, a decision that was inspired by the “Made in Montana” sign they saw outside what’s known as the Roberts building, which hosts the newly opened Western Legacy Center. Just a few days previous, the Jefferson Local Development Corporation closed on the building, a decision rooted in belief the Western Legacy Center can prove an economic boon for the area by enhancing tourism and providing local artisans and entrepreneurs more opportunity.
Impressed with the selection of rocks and minerals on display, Ron and Kylie talked about returning to the Western Legacy Center for Whitehall’s Christmas Stroll.
Friday, Dec. 9 also happened to be Ladies’ Night Out in Whitehall. There were refreshments out and discounted items on display. Turnout was good, said Kristine Errin, who was working the counter at the Legacy Center that evening. In fact, she said, turnout has been getting better all the time, and many of those who walk in the door have a similar story to the Stevens’.
These are the stories Western Legacy Center co-founders Tom Harrington and Leonard Wortman expected to hear. It’s why these two men have said time and time again they believe the center could thrive in Jefferson County, especially in a location such as the Roberts building, on the corner of Whitehall’s interchange with Interstate 90.
It’s early to determine the success of the Western Legacy Center, Wortman told The Monitor, but he said he feels confident it’s moving in the right direction, as the gift shop has made close to $1,000 on certain days and currently averages around $150 a day. This is a slower time of year and there hasn’t been much advertising, so Wortman said he’s hopeful the store can double the daily average to around $300 a day, which is what the center needs in order to break even. One way they hope to accomplish this is through Becki Kennedy, who the Western Legacy Center board hired to improve the online marketing and promotional aspects.
The Jefferson Local Development Corporation board would also like to see the Western Legacy Center break even and then some. In September, the board voted in favor of purchasing the building. Six board members voted yes, two voted no and four abstained, leading to the official closing on the property this month.
JLDC Executive Director Eric Seidensticker said he’s amazed how much of his position has involved property sales and management the last few years, joking that the board should pay for his real estate license. His involvement with properties started when the JLDC put the historic Borden’s Hotel up for sale in February.
Seidensticker said the decision to purchase the Roberts building – which he said needs a new name, as “Roberts” was a previous owner – is one that will abide by the JLDC’s goal to promote the general welfare of Jefferson County, and will do so through economic development by assisting local artisans and enhancing local tourism.
“I’m optimistic,” Seidensticker said, referring largely to the future of the Western Legacy Center, which goes beyond a gift shop with multiple vendors. “It’s going to take some time. The Western Legacy Center has only been around six months now, but I think they can take some steps forward and determine what their model is. From what I’ve seen it has a chance to be successful. I think they will have an impact on tourism and see positive results.”
Harrington said a Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame will go up in late winter or early spring, an aspect of the Western Legacy Center that he believes will draw tourists to Jefferson County.
JLDC board member Lee Good agrees.
“We’ve wanted to find a way to get people driving by in their old motorhomes to stop, and I think this project can do that,” Good said. “I look forward to watching that happen.”
“We’re already seeing it,” added Harrington, “and we’re going to see it more and more.”
What the relationship looks like financially for both the JLDC and the Western Legacy Center is still undetermined, as the amount of rent the Western Legacy Center owes the JLDC is still in the works. Seidensticker and the JLDC board, however, wanted to make sure other tenants in the Roberts building stay put, and, fortunately, Seidensticker said this appears to be the case with the United States Department of Agriculture office.
“It’s my understanding they will be remaining in the building for the foreseeable future,” he said, adding that this element of the purchase has also been a challenge, as the JLDC has “never had to take on a federal lease.”
The Western Legacy Center lease will go into effect in January.
As the Western Legacy Center progresses, Seidensticker said he expects more correspondence between both entities.
“The Western Legacy Center has a lot of plans for 2023 and wants to work with us to facilitate them,” he said. “A lot of that is going to be in flux with both parties as we are finishing out this transition. The arrangement will be different from that with the previous owner.”
As Harrington once told Jefferson County Events Coordinator Bruce Binkowski, it’s taken years to bring the Western Legacy Center to fruition, and it’s happened with a series of baby steps. Harrington said he hopes to see state-of-the-art interactive displays 5–10 years down the road that visitors can compare to the Buffalo Bill Museum in Cody, Wyoming or the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman.
Could this happen? Perhaps, Seidensticker said, as he wouldn’t want to root against Harrington or Wortman, the latter of whom is just ending his term as a Jefferson County Commissioner. During Wortman’s tenure, Seidensticker said he put economic development at the forefront, and the Western Legacy Center was a project he always believed in.
“I would say the Western Legacy Center is a good example of Leonard’s drive and seeing positive impacts for the county,” Seidensticker said. “And now, together, we will take this on. We will move forward with the project.”
Although the purchase of the Western Legacy Center is complete, the organization’s labors are far from over, according to Good: “There’s lots of work to do.”
