The Jefferson Local Development Corporation Board of Directors has announced its awards for outstanding county businesses for 2020.
The Board announced the awards at a meeting Aug. 19, held in lieu of the annual formal dinner due to COVID-19.
The recipient of the 2020 Community Improvement Award is the Whitehall Chamber of Commerce. They incorporated proactive business and community support programs to assist the community during the challenging ongoing pandemic. They implemented business Take Out Night, Senior Cruise and the eighth grade graduation, a Black Tie and Blue Jeans fundraising event and sponsored a successful Frontier Days.
The Discovery Kidzone Learning Centers in Montana City is awarded the 2020 Innovative Business of the Year Award.
The Discovery Kidzone was founded in 2009 and has three locations focused on early childhood learning and development. They use a unique philosophy of developing the whole child through creativity and cooperation.
The recipient of the 2020 Business of the Year Award is Marks Lumber of Clancy.
This major county employer is a locally owned family business that has been in operation for more than 75 years. Utilizing the whole log, they produce a variety of quality timber products such as wood flooring, shiplap siding, tongue and groove paneling and rough cut lumber. The company also produces natural landscape products that beautify landscapes and enrich the soil. Marks Lumber is a leader in the wood products industry and has achieved a high standard for business excellence.
Board of Directors members Adam Senechal, Kristi Wilson, Erika Morris and Brad Culver also extended their terms for one year.
