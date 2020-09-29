The impact on Jefferson County taxpayers has been finalized in a survey to to be mailed out this week concerning building improvement options for Jefferson High School.
The survey presents four options — a new high school, two levels of building improvements or no improvements at all.
A new high school, that if built, would likely be located in the northern area of the county, would cost an estimated $22-$25 million plus land and infrastructure and cost property owners an estimated $321 a year in taxes — or $26.76 a month.
An earlier estimate put the year tax cost at $390 a year, or $32.50 a month.
A second option, which would remedy Americans with Disabilities Act deficiencies, as well as add capacity,eliminate the modular classrooms and improve the athletic facilities, would cost an estimated $13 - $15 million, for an estimated $192 a year - or $16 a month for taxpayers.
The previous estimate was $234 a year or $19.50 a month.
The third option, at $4-$7 million, would address ADA issues, but not include adding additional space or improvements to the athletic facilities. Those improvements are estimated at an additional $85 a year, or $7 a month.
An earlier estimate was $114 a month or $9.50 a month.
All tax information is based upon a 20-year bond, according to the updated survey.
The tax information was provided by DA Davidson’s Public Finance Division using current JHS district information, according to the survey.
The building improvement options are based on a study by SMA Architects and completed earlier this year.
