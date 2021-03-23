The Jefferson High School Board of Trustees is looking to draft a performance clause to add to its contract with Harlow’s School Bus Service after a series of recent bus breakdowns.
One breakdown involved the bus headed to the basketball divisional tournament and occurred between Bozeman and Billings, said JHS Superintendent Tim Norbeck.
A replacement was provided within 30 minutes and since the students had left a day early, it didn’t interfere with their games, but the breakdowns have been more frequent and that’s why it’s being addressed, said Norbeck.
Representatives from Harlow’s were on hand at the March 16 JHS Trustees meeting to discuss the issue.
Harlow’s has sent a team to Boulder working on maintenance issues, according to Andy Ellingsen, regional operations manager.
Ellingsen said the state had done its annual inspection in January and all the buses had passed. Ellingsen also described how the buses would be inspected by the Harlow’s team.
“We’re doing our deeper dive,” he said, adding that the maintenance team was putting some long term plans in place so the preventative maintenance doesn’t fall behind.
Josh Kinard, director of operations for Harlows, said the Boulder office had gone through a management transition last summer.
“I think there was a steep learning curve for the folks,” said Kinard, adding that the Boulder crew can now react more effectively when problems arise.
The Trustees, however, expressed frustration over the situation.
“You just gotta show us. You put us in a terrible position here. You’re going to pay the price,” said Trustee Buster Bullock.
“No more putting our kids and our people in a bad position. It’s time to step up,” said Bullock.
Trustee Kevin Harris, who also sits on the Clancy Board of Trustees, said the Clancy School was also looking at adding a penalty clause to its contract with Harlow’s.
“We expect a decent product,” said Harris.
If the buses cannot pick up children, then it’s not meeting its contract, said Harris.
Harris pointed out that the contract with JHS did not include a performance clause.
“We can be mad all we want, but there’s no teeth in it,” said Harris of the JHS contract.
“I have asked (Clancy superintendent) Dave Selvig to contact Harlow’s directly and start the conversations about adding an amendment to the existing contract. My goal is to put a performance clause in the contract. With a performance clause, each district has the means to ensure Harlow’s fulfills its contractual obligation,” said Harris in an email to The Monitor.
Selvig said the details still need to be worked out.
During the meeting, Board Chairperson Cami Robson said that the district and Harlow’s needs to work out some sort of compliance timeline, work on its coaches and keep an eye on the big picture.
“The focus now is keeping the buses on the road,” she said.
JHS Business Manager Lorie Carey said she has data back to 2002 showing that the district had paid Harlow’s for bus contracts.
This year, the district paid $247,882.60 for the Basin, Valley, and four north end routes, according to Carey.
During the meeting, Norbeck pointed out that the district continued to pay the bus company last year when schools were closed during the state-wide COVID-19 lockdown.
This Board and the District took the position that it would be supportive of the bus company during the closure, and so did Clancy, said Norbeck.
Not all school districts did that, he added.
The bottom line is providing a safe and reliable service in rural America, said Norbeck. Kinard said that Harlow’s wants to continue the relationship and be transparent.
