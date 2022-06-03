Jefferson High School's Board of Trustees took an initial step last month to replace its Coach's Code of Conduct after it was revealed to have been identical to a Bible-based code of conduct used by private Christian schools. The religious Code of Conduct used by Jefferson High, a public school, since 2016 was cited as a cause for the board's decision this spring not to renew the contract of longtime football head coach Clint Layng—a decision the board reversed two weeks later later while still referencing the Code of Conduct.
At its regular monthly meeting May 17, the board fast-tracked a new code of conduct policy by unanimously approving a first reading of the proposed policy without first sending it through the policy committee for review and recommendation. The proposed code will have to pass a second reading before final approval.
The proposed code comes from the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), according to Board Chair Cami Robson, and "is more commonly used than what we have in our policy."
Trustee Bryher Herak said the NFHS code is "just a much more professional code." Principal Mike Moodry said the NFHS code "aligns more with what we do and who we are affiliated with" through the Montana High School Association. Trustee Kyrie Russ said the NFHS code is "not as subjective." Robson said the school's current code, enacted six years ago in May 2016, was due for review anyway.
Assistant football coach Josh Morris addressed the board, saying he was speaking for coaches, parents and students. Referring to codes of conducts in JHS policy for each group, he said, "those three codes of conduct that are currently in JHS policy do not align" with the policies of MHSA or NFHS. "They’re aligned with a private Christian faith group."
"Literally copied and pasted, same words, same everything. The only thing that are removed are the [Bible] verses that are associated with that code of conduct," he said, citing printed copies of the same code of conduct from JHS and a variety of private Christian schools. "In a public school setting, I don’t feel that that type of code of ethics aligns with what we have at a public school."
Morris reenforced to the board multiple times that he is "100% for [a] code of ethics, 100%, but give us something that's objective to work for, not something that is subjective, that is opinion based."
"Honestly it’s pretty scary where we’re at. The standards we’re being held to … especially with the way this is worded," he said. "There’s got to be code of ethics, but not this one. Not this one."
JHS coaches told The Monitor and stated publicly that they were not aware of the Coach's Code of Conduct, which is found within school policy but is not contained in the school's Coach/Activities Handbook and is not mentioned in the school's evaluation form for coaches.
The current Code of Conduct came under scrutiny after the board's 4-1 vote not to renew Layng's contract as head football coach for the 2022–23 school year. The vote took place at the board's regular monthly meeting on April 19. Trustees Buster Bullock, Russ, Larry Rasch and Dani Morris voted against offering Layng a contract. Herak cast the lone vote in Layng's favor. Justin Willcut was absent.
At a May 2 special meeting held after public outcry over the board's decision, and at which the board ultimately voted to offer Layng a contract, Rasch said that he was specifically concerned by what he viewed as Layng's failure to follow the Code of Conduct, particularly its prohibition on profanity. Rasch and Morris again voted against offering Layng a contract.
"That was established in May of 2016 primarily with concerns of our football program at that time," he said. "That was the basis that, as a board, we have to uphold, and that, as a board, is our job to adhere to."
JHS parents Keith and Susanne Shultz, the only members of the public who spoke in opposition to rehiring Layng, both cited the Code of Conduct in their remarks.
"My primary concern this evening is Coach Layng not following the Jefferson High School Coach's Code of Conduct," Susanne Shultz said, expressing particular concern over profanity. "If we allow those expectation to be disregarded, then what is the purpose of the code?"
The JHS code states, "I use no profanity!" Copies of the code used by Christian schools contain the same language, followed by a citation to James 1:26, a bible verse that states: "If anyone thinks he is religious and does not bridle his tongue but deceives his heart, this person’s religion is worthless." (English Standard Version)
Other commandments in the JHS Coach's Code of Conduct instruct coaches to specifically develop boys into manhood while developing girls into empathy, and charges coaches to specifically develop "masculinity" or "femininity" in students. In copies of the same code at Christian schools, each line is supported by a Bible verse. The verse references were removed in the JHS policy, but the text of the codes was otherwise the same.
