The Jefferson High School Board of Trustees will consider a $3.5 million budget for fiscal 2021 — a 6% increase from last year.
The areas experiencing the largest increases include the general fund ($163,102); the retirement fund ($43,306); and tuition ($10,765).
The public is invited to speak out on the fiscal 2021 budget on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. in the Jefferson High School library.
The general fund budget is showing a gain due to an increase in enrollment, as well as a slight increase in tuition for Youth Dynamics Inc., according to school officials.
The tuition fund has also changed in recent years, as schools can now permissively levy for the special education needs of students in the district, and there has been an increase in the number of needs of those students as well, according to school officials.
The school is also looking to add three employees — a part-time custodian, nurse and paraprofessional — and that, along with increases in pay and possible retirement increases, account for the bump in the retirement fund, according to school officials.
The transportation budget, at $330,836 for fiscal 2021, does not include COVID-19-related expenses, as those may be reimbursed by the $10 million set aside by Gov. Steve Bullock for that purpose, according to school officials.
Jefferson County schools are all expecting transportation expenses to increase this year due to COVID-19, as buses will be limited to the number of students who can ride at one time, possibly requiring the need for more runs.
The proposed mill levy for fiscal 2021 is 52.07, a reduction from the estimated 52.55 that was posted in the March “intent to increase non-voted levies.”
Building improvements
The building, grounds and transportation committee also discussed at a meeting Aug. 6 about surveying taxpayers on building improvement options. The building improvements were summarized in a report and discussion this summer by SMA Architects, to include changes such as adding new permanent classrooms and upgrading the facility to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act to building an entirely new high school.
