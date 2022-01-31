Tuesday and Wednesday nights—Feb. 1 and 2—are the only nights to watch Jefferson High School’s latest amazing play productions. At 7:30 p.m. the Beginning Drama Class will start off the night with “Check Please” by Jonathan Rand. This comedy follows some hilariously bad blind dates that are sure to make you laugh. A play is only as good as its director, and luckily for these actors they have a senior, Logan Gilmore, giving the directions. Drama teacher Mike Hesford praised Gilmore's directing skills, calling him the best student director he has seen.
Following “Check Please” and a short intermission, the audience will be enveloped in a much more sinister setting. The Advanced Drama Class will perform “Dark Road” by Laura Lundgren Smith. This drama shows how a Nazi guard from Ravensbrück concentration camp made her descent into evil.
This Friday, the thespians will be presenting “Dark Road” at the Montana State Thespian Festival in Missoula. There they will perform the play in front of judges, as well as students from all over Montana, and are given awards based on the quality of the show. The thespians are hopeful that they will bring home the “Best Outstanding Drama” award for the third year in a row.
Come show you support for your local thespians and wish them good luck this Friday. Tickets are available at the door: adult tickets cost $7 and student tickets cost $5. Discounts are available for veterans and senior citizens. Make sure to bring some extra money for the bake sale!
See you all tonight in the South Gym at Jefferson High School.
