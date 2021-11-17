Jefferson High School Theater is back for a full season of outstanding plays.
To start off this school year, JHS Thespians is proud to present "The Complete World of Sports (abridged)" by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor with additional material provided by Matt Rippy.
If you want to watch a riveting play covering sports from bocce ball to basketball, this is the production for you. Not only will sports enthusiasts be excited as they see some of their favorite sports acted out, but with all the amusing comical twists, the audience is sure to fall out of their seats laughing.
Students in the play said they were excited to stage a production that, although challenging, should have the audience laughing.
Senior Rachel Van Blaricom said that she is "extremely excited for this hilarious play." Sophomore Winter Wagoner added that the play "seems really hard because of all the different characters, but it is going to turn out great—I can already tell." Senior Logan Gilmore said it was "about time" theater gets back to normal.
We hope that our audience is just as excited as we are.
Performances will take place on Nov. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Jefferson High's south gym. Tickets are available at the door, with adult tickets priced at $7 and student tickets at $5. Discounts are available for veterans and senior citizens.
See you all at the play!
